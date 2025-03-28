Ariana Grande makes major transformation amid weight loss concerns

 
March 28, 2025

Ariana Grande just took on a whole new look!

The 7 Rings crooner looked unrecognizable in her appearance a grandma for her new short film, Brighter Days Ahead.

This movie comes along with Grande’s Eternal Sunshine Deluxe album, which was released recently.

Rocking prosthetics and quite heavy make-up as well as a grey wig, her look comes after she sparked major concern over health due to significant weight loss.

Grande, who also became an Oscar nominated actress by the grace of her role in Wicked, celebrated the release of her film by uploading a picture of herself on Instagram, featuring her grandma look.

Due to the bright spotlight, her makeup can be observed better, defining her wrinkles on both her face and hands, as she smiled for the camera.

The 26-minute-long video of Brighter Days Ahead, Grande portrays the character of Peaches, a role she debuted for her 2024 music video of the song, We Can't Be Friends (Wait For Your Love).

As per the official description of the movie, it “explores love, loss, growth, and the fleeting nature of memory, delivering a heartfelt cinematic experience that closes the door on this eternal sunshine album era.”

