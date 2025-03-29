 
Helen Mirren shares huge disappointment about James Bond movies

Helen Mirren has a strong opinion about the James Bond movies

March 29, 2025

Hollywood icon Helen Mirren has given her verdict on the James Bond franchise.

Helen attended the premiere of her film MobLand alongside co-star Pierce Brosnan, former 007.

The actress was asked about the recent transfer of the James Bond franchise to Amazon studios, and she replied by highlighting that the franchise is extremely “sexist” and fails to highlight the role of women in the Secret Service.

“I have to say I was never a great ward (of Bond),” the 1923 star said.

Sharing her thoughts on James Bond stars, she continued, “I’m a huge fan of Pierce Brosnan, I mean massive fan. I mean, oh my god. Obviously, he’s gorgeous and everything, and I think he’s fabulous in MobLand, but he also happens to be one of the nicest people you’ll ever have the pleasure to work with. And indeed Daniel Craig, who I’ve met and know a little bit. Again, a very lovely gracious person”.

“The whole series of James Bond, it was not my thing. It really wasn’t. I never liked James Bond. I never liked the way women were in James Bond. The whole concept of James Bond is drenched and born out of profound sexism,” she remarked.

“Women have always been a major and incredibly important part of the Secret Service, they always have been. And very brave. If you hear about what women did in the French Resistance, they’re amazingly, unbelievably courageous,” she explained.

“So I would tell real stories about extraordinary women who’ve worked in that world,” concluded Helen Mirren. 

