Photo: Kylie Jenner seeks to change Timothee Chalamet's appearance: Source

Timothee Chalamet has reportedly allowed Kylie Jenner to take control of his appearance.

As per the latest findings of RadarOnline.com, the mother of two has been putting a lot of effort into styling Timothee Chalamet.

Reportedly, she wants the Dune star to look like a real life “Ken doll” and Timothee does not mind following her lead.

“He pretty much lets Kylie do whatever she wants,” a source tipped.

They went on to address, “She picks out his clothes, his jewelry, tells his stylist how to do his hair, she’s even had her guy wax his eyebrows into her [preferred] shape,” after which they moved on to a new topic.

Meanwhile, Kylie also has also been planning a getaway trip with Timothee.

“As soon as his schedule allows it, Kylie is going to whisk Timothée off to Turks and Caicos on her private jet,” dished another insider.

“She’s dying to have him all to herself,” this informant also remarked.

Speaking of their upcoming visit to Bali, they added of Kylie and her boyfriend, “She’s dreaming of a total escape from reality and all the pressure they’ve been under.”