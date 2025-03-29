 
Chelsea Handler addresses misconception behind her decision to stay childfree

By
Lifestyle News Desk
March 29, 2025

Chelsea Handler doesn't want to be a mother but it doesn't mean she hates kids.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday, the American actress revealed that she has "no interest" in having children.

"Well, I mean, I’m 50 now, so obviously, that ship has sailed. And if you don’t get that, then you’ve got bigger problems,” Chelsea told the host.

Jimmy suggested to the actress, “You could adopt children,” to which she replied, “I have plenty of children in my life. Yeah, I do. I actually do.”

Chelsea continued, "I think, you know, another misconception about not having your own children is that people think I hate kids. I don’t hate kids, I just don’t want one.”

“It’s just like, I don’t want spaghetti bolognese - I’m not interested, you know?" added This Means War star.

