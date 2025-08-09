Doechii gives hilarious reaction to Lady Gaga praise

Doechii receives praise from Lady Gaga

Doechii "audibly gasped" when she learned Lady Gaga had complimented her.

Speaking to British Vogue the Poker Face icon praised the rapper deeming her "immediately legendary."

"You don't often see someone come out of the gate with a pen that feels immediately legendary," Gaga further said. "That's Doechii to me."

The Anxiety hitmaker has now responded to the sweet compliments, telling PEOPLE magazine, "I audibly gasped, literally."

"I'm the biggest Lady Gaga fan, and she is so dedicated to her creativity and pushing the limits, so for a legend like that to say that about me, it really, really validated me in a humbling way,” she added.

She also mentioned why she has never been able to ask for any advice from Lady Gaga, saying, "I think when you meet Lady Gaga, she naturally has an essence about her."

The DENIAL IS A RIVER singer mentioned, "You just kind of listen, and you don't even have to ask her for anything. I think she just pours herself naturally onto people."

Additionally, when Doechii, who has worked with stars like Lauryn Hill and Tyler, the Creator, was asked who her dream collaborator is at this point she responded, "Let's see. I mean, at this point, Beyoncé," she said before concluding, "She's the standard. Yeah, I'm going to say Bey."