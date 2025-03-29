'Mamma Mia!' star spills wild BTS secrets

Mamma Mia! star Christina Baranski has shared some behind-the-scenes details from filming.

Speaking with People Magazine, the actress, 71, reflected on the filming experience with Meryl Streep, Julie Walters and more.

Christina, who played Tanya in the 2008 musical and its 2018 sequel, called the experience a "love affair," revealing her favourite on-set memories.

"All of it. All of it. I mean, every night, and when we'd finish filming, we'd all go out together. We would have the most wonderful time. It's the most wonderful group of people. We would all do it again because it was just a love affair," Christina said.

Moreover, she was also asked about the possibility of Mamma Mia! 3, saying, "I don't know about it."

"Whenever you say it, it goes viral and everybody gets crazy, but until [producer] Judy [Craymer] really has a script and has a shooting schedule and all of that, it's a little cruel to get people excited about it when it's so far. It's just an idea that everybody wishes would happen," Christina added.

It is worth mentioning that previously Christina Baransky revealed that the producer Judy Craymer had shared a potential plot for a third movie.

"I was in London with Judy Craymer at our favorite watering hole. She is planning Mamma Mia 3. She gave me the narrative plotline of how it’s going to happen. That’s all I can say!" Christina told The Hollywood Reporter.