Ana De Armas reveals her favorite John Wick quote

Ana De Armas appears in John Wick spin-off which releases in June 2025

March 29, 2025

Ana De Armas recently revealed her favorite quote from John Wick movies.

John Wick, a taciturn assassin, was played by Keanu Reeves in four parts of the film. 

When she was asked about her favorite quote, her answer was "Yeah". She was referring to the word which Wick utters when he opts to respond in positive. 

Her answer suggested that Ana De Armas is an avid Wick fan and knows very well that being a man of a few words Wick relies on nodding or saying yeah in most the situations.

Ana de Armas stars in the upcoming film "From the World of John Wick: Ballerina," a spin-off of the John Wick franchise. 

The movie follows de Armas as Eve Macarro, a ballerina-assassin trained in the traditions of the Ruska Roma organization, who seeks revenge for her father's death.

The film takes place between the events of "John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum" and "John Wick: Chapter 4," and features Keanu Reeves reprising his role as John Wick, along with other cast members including Anjelica Huston, Ian McShane, and Lance Reddick.

De Armas has spoken highly of working with Reeves, calling him a "leader and force on set, and always a gentleman". 

"From the World of John Wick: Ballerina" is scheduled to be released on June 6, 2025

