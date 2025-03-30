'James Bond' franchise slammed over alleged ‘sexism’

Dame Helen Mirren is not a fan of James Bond films.

The Oscar winner, 79, is set to share the screen with former Bond star Pierce Brosnan in a forthcoming crime series MobLand.

The actress established that while she is a fan of Brosnan, she can’t turn a blind eye to the “sexism” in the 007 films.

“I have to say I was never a great ward [of Bond]. I’m a huge fan of Pierce Brosnan, I mean massive fan… And indeed Daniel Craig, who I’ve met and know a little bit,” Mirren told The Standard.

She continued, “The whole series of James Bond, it was not my thing. It really wasn’t. I never liked James Bond. I never liked the way women were in James Bond.”

Mirren then detailed the flawed depiction of women in her opinion, pointing out some real-world achievements of women in the world of espionage.

“The whole concept of James Bond is drenched and born out of profound sexism. Women have always been a major and incredibly important part of the Secret Service, they always have been. And very brave,” she said.

“If you hear about what women did in the French Resistance, they’re amazingly, unbelievably courageous. So, I would tell real stories about extraordinary women who've worked in that world.”

Casino Royale star Daniel Craig, too, called out the franchise by dubbing Ian Fleming’s character “very lonely”, sexist and misogynist back in 2015.

Production on the next James Bond film is underway after “being fast-tracked” for release following Amazon’s $1 billion deal with long-time producers Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli—which handed Amazon MGM full creative control of the Bond franchise.

The film is expected to hit cinemas by the end of 2027.