King Charles realises trouble as ‘he cares too much'

King Charles’ energy levels are low as he undergoes treatment for cancer, says an expert.



His Majesty, who is currently in and out of the hospitals, is also juggling duties as the monarch of Britain.

Speaking about the 76-year-old’s ordeal, Ingrid Seward, editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine, said: “We know Charles is a worrier and has the weight of the world on his shoulders. I know he cares about things.

“He is in a position of such responsibility and is always saying ‘The trouble with me is I care too much’. He constantly works and wants to work till he drops.

“Having cancer treatment every week for more than a year is quite a slog for anyone let alone having the responsibility of being the King.

He noted: “He has all of these engagements but when he gets home he has to deal with all the government boxes and correspondence.

“He works late into the night. His energy levels are probably a bit low. I’d like to see Sophie given more big jobs because everybody loves her and she could step up,” says the expert.