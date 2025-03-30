 
‘James Bond' star Bruce Glover breathes his last

Bruce Glover was famed for his role in the ‘James Bond’ franchise

Lifestyle News Desk
March 30, 2025

Bruce Glover, the villain in James Bond, has passed away at the age of 92.

The tragic news was confirmed by his own son, the Back to the Future star, Crispin, who shared a photo of himself as a child, his father and his mother.

“Bruce Herbert Glover. May 2, 1932 – March 12, 2025,” the 60-year-old celebrity wrote in the tribute to his father.

A representative for Crispin also confirmed the news of Bruce’s passing but his cause of death has not yet been revealed yet.

His last public appearance remains that of in 2021, for a short film An Approximation of their Barbarous Manners in which he played a fictional version of his own self.

Crispin was born from Glover’s second wife, ballerina Betty Krachey, to whom he remained happily married with for 56 years, before she passed away in 2016.

Glover was known for his portrayal of the assassin Mr Wint in Diamonds Are Forever and was also featured in the Hollywood classic Chinatown.

Additionally, his small screen credits included The Dukes Of Hazzard, Perry Mason, The Mod Squad, Barney Miller and CHiPs.

