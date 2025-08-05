Ed Sheeran, Rupert Grint reunite in nostalgic new music video

Ed Sheeran teams up with Rupert Grint for new song 'A Little More'

Ed Sheeran fans are set for an exciting moment as the singer has reunited with the Harry Potter star Rupert Grint.

Fourteen years after Grint starred as Sheeran’s doppelgänger in the Lego House music video, the two are teaming up again for singer's new video, A Little More.

The video, set to premiere on August 7, revives Grint’s role from the 2011 hit. In a teaser clip shared by Sheeran, the actor is seen walking out of a prison, seemingly having spent over a decade in custody.

As he strolls forward, memories of his character’s past antics, including impersonating Sheeran and getting tackled onstage — flash before his eyes in a nostalgic montage featuring clips from Lego House.

Sheeran confirmed that A Little More will be featured on his upcoming album Play, due in September.

Teasing the new track on Instagram, Sheeran wrote that he thinks it will be 'a lot of people’s fav song.'

Ahead of the announcement, fans were treated to a humorous video of Sheeran and Grint singing along to the new tune, further strengthening their long-running friendship.

After appearing in Lego House, Grint joked in an MTV News skit that Ed Sheeran was actually a fictional persona he invented.

“After Potter, all I wanted to do was stretch myself, create some real magic, so I created a character,” Grint quipped.

“He’d have the voice of an angel, impossibly wispy facial hair. So I bought a guitar and a bunch of flannel, and I called him Ed — Ed Sheeran.”