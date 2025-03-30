Elisabeth Moss celebrates motherhood with rare move

Elisabeth Moss just rocked her motherhood phase.

The popular celebrity was seen at an A-list sushi place, named Sushi Park in West Hollywood on Friday night, as per Daily Mail.

She was seen with her younger brother, Derek Moss, by her side as she smiled and enjoyed her time with him.

Elisabeth wore a black coat over a midi length black dress with black and white Adidas Gazelle shoes.

Her public appearance comes after she welcomed her first child into the world having made the announcement at the red carpet interview of the 2025 PaleyFestLA for The Handmaid's Tale.

Talking to PEOPLE magazine about how excited she was to bring her child to the set with her, she labelled it as “fortunate.”

“So many parents cannot. So that's what we always say. Any of us who had the privilege of being able to bring our kids or see our kids at work, we would every single time be like, ‘Aren't we lucky to get to do that?’” she told the outlet in her conversation.