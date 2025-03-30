Kate Middleton breaks royal tradition after last year's controversy

Kate Middleton breaks Mother's Day tradition after last year's controversy

Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, has broken royal tradition on Mother's Day.

Ditching the usual family portrait, Kate shared a heartfelt video about nature.

On Sunday, the official Instagram handle of the Prince and Princess of Wales posted a montage of beautiful natural landscapes along with a personal message.

Highlighting the importance of connecting with nature, Kate, who announced her cancer is in remission earlier this year, wrote, "Over the past year, nature has been our sanctuary. This Mother’s Day, let us celebrate Mother Nature and recognise how our bond with the natural world can help not only nurture our inner selves, but remind us too of the role we play within the rich tapestry of life. C."

Notably, this comes after last year's Mother's Day post by the Prince and Princess of Wales, which faced controversy.

The post then featured a family photo taken by Prince William as it showcased Kate Middleton with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. However, the photo faced backlash over alleged digital edits.

The Princess of Wales later issued a rare apology, admitting she had experimented with editing the photo.