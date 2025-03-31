Prince Harry, Meghan Markle slam shocking charity scandal allegations

Sources close to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have dismissed shocking claims made by Dr. Sophie Chanduka following his Sentebale exit.

Recently, Sophie, the chairperson of charity Sentebale, made shocking claims, accusing the Duke of Sussex of “harassment and bullying at scale” and blaming him for donor losses.

In an interview with Sky News, Sophie claimed that major donors withdrew after Harry stepped down as a senior royal and alleged the Duchess of Sussex of disrupting a charity polo match after her unannounced appearance alongside Serena Williams.

Now, sources close to the couple have denied the accusations, calling them “baseless.”

MailOnline reported that source claims these accusations against Harry are “deflection” and his resignation from charity alongside Prince Seeiso of Lesotho was a "direct result of the chair's mismanagement."

For those unaware, the dispute began when Prince Harry resigned from the charity he co-founded 20 years ago alongside Seeiso.

Reports suggested that the resignations stemmed from disagreements over the charity’s leadership and fundraising strategies.

Notably, Dr. Kelello Lerotholi, a former trustee who also resigned, told The Times that Prince Harry and Prince Seeiso of Lesotho are “torn apart” by the resignation.

“I think given their commitment to the welfare of kids, they are torn apart at the thought of looking like they’re abandoning them when they know that they’re not abandoning them,” he said.