Photo: Elton John wants THESE words written on his grave

Sir Elton John recently discussed that he wants to live another twenty years in this world.

Amid these conversations, the singer’s earlier chat about his grave has resurfaced.

In a chat with Time Magazine from December 2024, Sir Elton John addressed what words he wanted to be written on his gravestone.

“On my gravestone, all I want it to say is, ‘He was a great dad,' ” the Cold Heart singer told Time in an interview alongside his husband David Furnish.

The icon shares two sons, Zachary, 13, and Elijah, 11, with his filmmaker husband.

This report came after Sir John confessed that he broke down in tears while recording new song When This Old World Is Done With Me, which discusses the same subject.

He began, “I lost it for 45 minutes. It’s all on film. I just sobbed and sobbed and sobbed…’

“When you're 77 years of age and you have a family, and two children, there's only a certain amount of time you've got left. Hopefully, I’ve got at least another 20 years,” he expressed.

He added, “But when you’re actually confronted on a song, it’s like, ‘Oh my God.’ It really surprised me. I wasn’t expecting it. I don’t like talking about it but you have to be realistic.”

Discussing his various health struggles, including loss of vision, he mentioned before conclusion, “I didn’t think I was going to die but I knew that if I carried on, there was a good chance it was going to happen.”