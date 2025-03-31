Photo: Rihanna, A$AP Rocky to invite A-listed pals in destination wedding: Report

Rihanna and her longtime partner A$AP Rocky are reportedly planning a wedding.

After the finalization of A$AP Rocky’s lawsuit, Rihanna and the musician, who share two sons, RZA and Riot together, want to take the next step in their relationship, per RadarOnline.com.

"Rihanna and Rocky are on cloud nine following the not guilty verdict and are eager to commemorate the happy news with a wedding, likely in her homeland of Barbados.”

Dishing more details about their extended celebration, the spy confided, "Although they've considered an August ceremony, plans may lean towards the end of the year to allow for proper arrangements.”

“The couple envisions an epic three-day event, with their children playing essential roles in the celebration,” they added.

Before conclusion, the source addressed, "While the guest list will include their famous friends, the focus remains on family and cherished friendships, ensuring an intimate feel over a massive Hollywood spectacle.”

Earlier, it was reported that the couple "have lived in this stressful bubble for the past month. It’s been all about the trial."

"They are planning a family trip with the kids to spend some quality family time and to get their minds in a better place," the source remarked in conclusion.