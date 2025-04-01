'Adolescence' to get a second season?

Actor Stephen Graham, who co-wrote the hit Netflix drama Adolescence, is hopeful of a second season after staggering views.

In an interview with Variety, the 51-year-old actor marvelled at the multi-million views within the first four days of its release on March 13 and how it soared to 66.3 million after a fortnight.

"Possibly, let's see how the figures are. But yeah, there's the possibility of developing another story," the Gangs of New York star said of the show's future.

Graham also confessed that the series' societal impact caught him off guard.

"I suppose what I'm trying to say is that we had no idea that it would impact socially the way it has, but it seems to have cut through all the race, creed, and hierarchical structures of society with the message that it's carrying about our youth."

Graham's wife, Hannah Walters—both actor and executive producer on the show—echoed her husband's sentiments over the "overwhelming" response the show has received.

"We're number one in 80 countries, including Saudi Arabia, India, Australia... it's just incredible. I didn't think the subject matter would resonate with the world, but it really has," Walters noted.

The second season update comes after show co-writer Jack Thorne vaguely dismissed the possibility of another season.

"The first is, I don't think we're the right people to tell Katie's story. So, I think there are other makers out there that could tell beautiful dramas about Katie or girls like Katie, those shows should be made," Thorne said on This Morning.

"Our aim was to try and tell Jamie's story as fully as we possibly could, and maybe trying to tell her story would dilute that in some way, or maybe we would be inadequate to that task."

He added, "The second thing, in terms of the second series is, I think Jamie's story is finished. I don't think there's anywhere more we can take Jamie, so I don't think there is a series two."