Inside Timothee Chalamet, Kylie Jenner’s plans to milk engagement for fame

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are deeply in love and want to get engaged as soon as possible.

According to an insider, Kylie and Timothee are sure they want to spend their lives together and want to milk their engagement as much as they can to increase their fame and benefit their careers.

“Nobody predicted when Timmy started dating Kylie that it would become this intense, serious, pre-marital relationship, but that’s exactly what has happened, and both of them do say they want to spend the rest of their lives together,” the insider told Life & Style.

“They’re not hedging that kind of talk or beating around the bush about it — it’s right out there in the open among their personal circle that an engagement is going to happen, sooner rather than later,” the source continued.

“Now, that doesn’t change for one minute the fact that when Timmy proposes, he has to get something big out of it in terms of attention and publicity, but Kylie’s famously high standards will assure that Timmy does it right and doesn’t make a fool of himself, or Kylie,” the tipster shared.

“For both of them, getting engaged has the potential to be one of the biggest social media moments in history if they play their cards right, and Timmy is all about mixing business and pleasure to achieve that magical, viral result that gets him everything he wants and, naturally, makes him even more famous in the process,” they added.

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet were first linked in April 2023.