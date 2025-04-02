How Prince Harry is ‘enabling' Meghan Markle's bullying behaviour

Prince Harry has been called out for enabling bullying behaviour from Meghan Markle, says an expert.



The Duke of Sussex, who has exited from his beloved charity Sentebale last week, has now been accused of harassment and racial discrimination by chairwoman Dr Sophie Chandauka.

Speaking about Harry’s actions, former culture secretary Nadine Dorries, claims that he is "an enabler" of Meghan's behaviour, and she has "manipulated" him.

Nadine writes for Mail Online: "I think it may have been Piers Morgan who was the first to suggest that Meghan was a narcissist, and he has since said it repeatedly. I’m afraid to say, I agree with him. And herein I believe lies the explanation for Harry’s – at times inexplicable – behaviour.

"That is not to excuse the prince in any way. He is an adult – a 40-year-old father of two – with agency and perspective. But how can he have tolerated some of Meghan’s more questionable actions?"

She adds: "Secretly I have always felt that there is only one excuse left for Harry’s behaviour, all others having been plundered. Is he the ‘flying monkey’ – that’s a psychological term used to describe someone who enables, or defends and excuses, the behaviour of a narcissist – to Meghan?

"The term comes from The Wizard Of Oz in which the Wicked Witch put flying monkeys under her spell. Flying monkeys are those people who will defend a narcissist; who will justify and explain away their behaviour while not seeing or understanding what is happening around them. Typically, such enablers have personality flaws of their own, are needy and easily taken in by narcissists, who can be charming and effusive if it suits their manipulative purpose or draws attention,” notes the expert.