 
Geo News

‘Top Gun' star Val Kilmer breathes his last at 65

Val Kilmer rose to international prominence with his role as Iceman in ‘Top Gun’

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 02, 2025

‘Top Gun star Val Kilmer breathes his last at 65
‘Top Gun' star Val Kilmer breathes his last at 65

Val Kilmer just passed away at the age of 65.

As per reports by The New York Times, his daughter, Mercedes, confirmed the death of the enigmatic actor, also known for his roles in the films Batman Forever and The Doors rocker Jim Morrison.

As NYT and the Associated Press confirmed the cause of death to be pneumonia, the US Today are still waiting on a response from Val’s representatives.

Previously, the actor was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2014 and battled it valiantly and rather publicly, undergoing a tracheotomy in 2015 that caused him to lose his voice, but still continued acting and writing.

Val made his iconic debut in the 1984 movie, Top Secret before proceeding to establish himself as a renowned actor over the span of three decades in Hollywood.

He rose to global stardom after starring as Lt. Tom “Iceman” Kazansky, the rival turned wingman to Tom Cruise’s "Maverick" in the 1986 blockbuster film Top Gun.

Decades later, Val caused fans to go wild over his 2022 return in the sequel movie, Top Gun: Maverick, as Admiral Kazansky, in a brief yet emotional scene opposite Cruise, marking his last onscreen appearance in a film.

Megan Fox, MGK embrace new roles as co-parents after breakup
Megan Fox, MGK embrace new roles as co-parents after breakup
Justin Bieber sparks marital concerns in alarming updates
Justin Bieber sparks marital concerns in alarming updates
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle tagged ‘hypocrites' for acting as victims video
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle tagged ‘hypocrites' for acting as victims
Megan Fox, MGK ‘co-parenting' plans spilled by insider video
Megan Fox, MGK ‘co-parenting' plans spilled by insider
Elon Musk daughter talks about ‘cringe' conversation with dad video
Elon Musk daughter talks about ‘cringe' conversation with dad
Prince Harry ‘nervous' as world can seize with new disaster video
Prince Harry ‘nervous' as world can seize with new disaster
Machine Gun Kelly sets record straight over baby girl's name video
Machine Gun Kelly sets record straight over baby girl's name
Meghan Markle recounts ‘adventure' for ‘As Ever' video video
Meghan Markle recounts ‘adventure' for ‘As Ever' video