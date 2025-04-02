Piers Morgan pays tribute to 'Top Gun' star Val Kilmer

Outspoken journalist Piers Morgan has expressed his grief and sorrow over the death of Top Gun and Batman star Val Kilmer, who died aged 65

According to AFP, Val Kilmer, one of the biggest Hollywood actors of the 1990s who shot to fame playing Iceman in the original "Top Gun", has died aged 65 after a career of memorable hits and on-set bust ups.

The cause of death was pneumonia, his daughter Mercedes Kilmer told the New York Times on Tuesday.

He battled throat cancer after being diagnosed in 2014 and appeared in the "Top Gun" sequel and a 2021 documentary appearing physically diminished and with a raspy voice.

Paying tribute to the actor, Piers Morgan shared a video clip from Top Gun sequel on X, formerly Twitter handle, and tweeted “RIP Val Kilmer, 65.”

Morgan continued, “Played so many great roles but for me, he will always be Iceman. The way Tom Cruise got him back for the Top Gun sequel, knowing how ill he was, was incredibly poignant and brought a tear to my eye in the cinema.”



