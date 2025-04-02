 
Does Matt Murdock's girlfriend know his double identity?

Margarita Levieva, who plays Matt Murdock's girlfriend in 'Daredevil: Born Again' weighs in on the question

April 02, 2025

In Daredevil: Born Again, Margarita Levieva played Heather Glenn, Matt Murdock's girlfriend. Her relationship with him was shown to be close. 

Yet the question arises of whether she ever gets to know her boyfriend's double life.

To answer this, Margarita told Screen Rant, "It's a lot, and obviously, we're in a world that is extreme and dealing with extreme circumstances, because in the real world." 

She continued, "The idea of finding out that the person that you're basically living with and believe could be your partner for life, perhaps is Daredevil, is pretty out there, and then to also have a patient who's a vigilante, it's a lot for Heather. I wondered a lot through the season, 'How much does she suspect?'

"She is a highly capable doctor or psychiatrist, so it's her job to sort of pick up on the clues, and her intuition has to be really sharpened," the 45-year-old added. 

"I wonder if there was a part of her that just didn't want to know that. Sometimes in life where you're like, 'I know something is off, but I don't want to know," the Spread actress said.

"I want to believe the fairy tale right now. I want to believe this life that I've chosen for now.' So I'm curious to see what would happen if she finds out," Margarita concluded.

