Glen Powell gets honest about Sydney Sweeney romance rumours

Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney have been dogged with romance rumours for quite some time.



These speculations sparked again when the Anyone But You actress attended her co-star’s younger sister Leslie’s wedding.

Against this backdrop, Today with Jenna & Friends host Jenna Bush Hager asked the Top Gun star, “The wedding caused a little bit of a stir. Did that surprise you?”

“You know, timing is everything in this world,” he said, presumably referring to Sydney's recent split from fiancé Jonathan Davino. “[Leslie] and Syd are obviously great friends and it was a hell of a wedding.”

Then, the actor moved on from the speculation topic and described how great the wedding went.

"You know, the Powells know how to do it right, and so all the people that love her were there," he added. "The Powells know how to crank it up!"

Besides him, Glen's mom, Cyndy, also weighed in on the duo's romance rumours.

"[There is] nothing going on behind closed doors," she told Daily Mail. “We love Sydney. We’ve considered her just a really, really good friend."

“We all were together so much, and we haven’t seen her in a long time. She’s really a friend and we all enjoy her."