Anya Taylor Joy, Malcolm McRae post rare wedding snaps on their special day

Anya Taylor-Joy and Malcolm McRae are celebrating three years of marriage.

The couple took to their Instagram account on Tuesday, April 1, to mark the marriage milestone with sweet tributes to each other.

They also shared some never-seen-before pictures from their private wedding, which took place in New Orleans.

Anya posted a snap of her and Malcolm from their nuptials, wearing a silver dress and a see-through veil while her husband, who was wearing a three-piece suit, can be seen reading a handwritten note for Anya.

She kept the caption simple, writing , “Everything, always, Happy anniversary my love," ended the caption with a dove emoji.

Meanwhile, Malcolm uploaded a bunch of photos and videos of himself and Anya and penned a touching note to his wife of three years.

“No amount of you is ever enough,” he said of Taylor-Joy. “Happy three years of marriage, angel. It just keeps getting better.”

It is pertinent to mention that the pair first met back in March 2021 and tied the knot in a private ceremony in April 2022 in New Orleans.

Later, Anya and Malcolm said their vows for the second time in Venice in September 2023.