Kylie Kelce reveals how she, Jason chose name for baby girl no 4

Kylie Kelce is sharing the real story behind her newborn baby girl's name

In a promotional video for the upcoming episode of her Not Gonna Lie podcast, the former hockey player shared the inspiration that convinced both her and her husband Jason Kelce to land on the name Finnley "Finn" Anne Kelce for their baby number four.

"This saga has officially concluded. All the people who are going to be triggered by the fact that this name does not have two t’s, I warned you," Kylie said. "It was a journey. For the first 24 hours of her life, she did not have a name. We had discussed names with anyone we could trust to not share names. We didn’t go with a single option that we had been discussing, so there’s that."

"Her name is Finnley Anne Kelce. We plan to call her 'Finn' for short," the mom of four continued. "The name Finn was not one of the names that we were discussing with other people, but came back around because it was a serious contender for Elliotte’s name. Considering we had to name four children with the same gender, we had to run it back to the archives and borrow one from a different child, and that’s what we did."

"Her middle name is Anne," she added, sharing that there were multiple females in her family who share the same middle name, including her grandma, sister, and cousins.

"You’re allowed to have your own opinion, but I actually don’t care what it is, and I mean that in the most loving and respectful way. We named them, and it’s official. Also, she’s very much a Finn; like she’s a cute little Finn," the newly minted mom noted.

It is pertinent to mention that Kylie and the former NFL star also share three daughters: Wyatt, 5, Bennett, 2, and Elliotte, 4.