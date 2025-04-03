Photo: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce recharging batteries after tough year: Source

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce laid back for quite a while.

Dishing insights into what the couple has been up to, a Life & Style source shared that they have been enjoying their leisure time together.

According to the tipster, the 35-year-olds “are still very much in love.”

Speaking of their absence from the spotlight, the spy confided, “They’re simply recharging their batteries.”

This downtime came after the couple faced a series of lows in their respective careers this year.

While Travis’ team, Kansas City Chiefs lost the Super Bowl this year, Taylor Swift faced her own defeat when she lost all six Grammys she was nominated for.

Previously, a source dished about the songbird that getting married and welcoming a kid could give her romance with the footballer a restart "ASAP."

At that time, a source told RadarOnline.com, "Travis could retire this minute, because he's set financially and has other irons in the fire, like acting. But he wants to go out on top."

The insider also addressed, "She wants to get married and start a family, and now is the time.”

"Privately, she's hoping Kelce will retire, but she'll support him through another year of football if that's what he wants,” the mole added of Taylor Swift.