UK Commission opens 'regulatory compliance case' into Prince Harry's charity

The UK Charity Commission has opened a “regulatory compliance case” into Sentebale, the charity Prince Harry founded after the duke stepped down as its patron last week.

This has been disclosed by royal expert Kate Mansey on social media.

Prince Harry along with his co-founder Prince Seeiso left the charity last week (along with the trustees) after a row with the chair of the board.

They said they were "truly heartbroken" and "devastated" to leave the charity they started nearly 20 years ago.

Another royal expert Roya Nikkhah also tweeted with commission’s statement: “The @ChtyCommission has now started an investigation into @Sentebale, the charity Prince Harry founded and stepped down from last week, over “concerns” raised about compliance by trustees past and present, including the current chair Sophie Chandauka.”

The statement reads, “The regulator for charities in England and Wales has opened a regulatory compliance case to examine concerns raised about the charity Sentebale.”

It further said, “The Charity Commission is now in direct contact with parties who have raised concerns to gather evidence and assess the compliance of the charity and trustees past and present with their legal duties.

“The Commission is not an adjudicator or mediator and is guided by the principle of ensuring trustees fulfil their primary duty to their charitable purpose and beneficiaries.”