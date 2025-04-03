 
Geo News

Sentebale welcomes 'investigation' after Prince Harry's resignation

Harry, the younger son of King Charles, co-founded Sentebale in honour of his mother Princess Diana in 2006, nine years after she was killed in a Paris car crash

By
News Desk
|

April 03, 2025

Prince Harry recently quit as a patron of Sentebale, a British charity he set up to help young people with HIV and AIDS in Lesotho and Botswana, following a dispute between trustees and the chair of the board that he called "devastating".

Days after his resignation, the UK Charity Commission said it has opened a “regulatory compliance case” into Sentebale over “concerns” raised about the charity.

Commenting on  the commission's statement, the charity's Executive Director Carmel Gaillard said,  "I speak on behalf of the Sentebale Executive team and operational staff that we welcome the clarity this process will bring." 

The director said, "Transparency and accountability are central to how we operate, and the Executive team and I are fully committed to supporting the Charity Commission’s Regulatory Compliance case in any way needed. 

The statement issued by Sentebale said, "We will also continue to work closely with the Chair and the new Board of Trustees to ensure the smooth running of the organisation, keeping our focus firmly on delivering for the young people and communities we serve."


