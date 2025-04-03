 
Travis Kelce gets the same treatment as Taylor Swift's past boyfriends

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been dating since 2023

Lifestyle News Desk
April 03, 2025

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been dating since the summer of 2023. The couple met after Kelce attended Swift's Eras Tour at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

The singer has not shared a single picture of her boyfriend on her Instagram account.

However, she did show her support for her boyfriend's family by "liking" Jason and Kylie Kelce's Instagram post announcing the birth of their fourth daughter, Finnley "Finn" Anne Kelce .

This subtle gesture speaks volumes about her connection with the Kelce family.

Taylor Swift is known for keeping her personal life private, especially when it comes to her relationships.

She also did not share pictures with men she dated in the past. Keeping in view her past, Travis Kelce would likely be subject to the same approach Taylor Swift has taken with her past relationships.

Taylor Swift is followed by more than 280 million people on Instagram.


