Meghan Markle questioned about ‘impact of online abuse'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are called out for their silence as they remain mum over ‘racism’ allegations from their charity chairperson.



The Duchess of Sussex, who has been vocal about her time with the Royal Family back in 2019 and the racial abuse that came during the time, has now been urged to speak up when one of Prince Harry’s employees, Dr Sophie Chandauka, has accused the Royal of the same.

Expert Lee Cohen writes for The Sun: “Opening up emotionally in a 2020 podcast, she made it clear she felt overwhelmed by the sting of social media after joining the Royal Family.”

He adds: “So now we have to ask: if Meghan truly understands the cruel impact of online abuse, why won't she and Prince Harrycondemn the disgraceful behaviour of their so-called 'Sussex Squad' supporters who have repeatedly stirred up unforgivable chaos?”

“This question hangs heavier than ever amid the bitter fallout at Sentebale, the charity Harry co-founded in 2006 with Prince Seeiso of Lesotho,” he notes, urging the Duchess to speak up.