Val Kilmer’s family breaks silence with emotional message to fans

Val Kilmer's family spoke for the first time after the actor's sudden death at 65.

Following Mercedes Kilmer's confirmation of her father’s passing at 65, the family shared their gratitude in a statement to People.

"Thank you for honoring our extraordinary father's memory," they said.

"We are so proud of him and honored to see his legacy celebrated," the statement continued.

"At this time, we would like to grieve privately," they concluded.

Val's daughter shared the dismal news to The New York Times on April 1, revealing that he was suffering from pneumonia.

Moreover, the Top Gun actor was also diagnosed with throat cancer back in 2014, however, Mercedes cleared that he had recovered from cancer.

The actor, who is known for his leading role in Batman Forever, last appeared on screen in 2022 with Tom Cruise as they reunited for their long-awaited sequel of Top Gun.

Tom also paid touching tribute to Van at CinemaCon 2025 in Las Vegas on Thursday, leading a moment of silence in honor of the late actor.

"I'd like to take a moment before we get started today to honor a dear friend of mine, Val Kilmer," Cruise began, "I can't tell you how much I admired his work and him as a human being, how grateful and honored I was that he joined Top Gun and came back for Top Gun: Maverick."

"Thank you Val. I wish you well on your next journey. Thank you all for doing that. I know he appreciates it,” Tom concluded.