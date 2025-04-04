 
David, Victoria Beckham's sons feuding over a woman?

Brooklyn Beckham is unhappy with his brother Romeo Beckham's new relationship

April 04, 2025

Brooklyn Beckham is reportedly "unhappy" with his younger brother Romeo Beckham's romance with Kim Turnbull.

Sources close to the family revealed to TMZ on Thursday that David and Victoria Beckham's sons are currently in a feud and not on speaking terms over a woman.

For the unversed, Kim briefly dated Brooklyn years ago before her relationship with his younger brother.

The insider further told the outlet that the siblings' feud has nothing to do with jealousy but rather Kim's possible motives for dating another Beckham son.

Recently, the London-based DJ joined her boyfriend Romeo on his dad David's 50th birthday bash in Miami.

However, Brooklyn and his wife, Nicola Peltz, didn't attend the family's lavish event.

A tipster told the outlet that the ongoing beef with Romeo is the reason behind Brooklyn's absence from David's birthday party.

