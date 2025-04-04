Photo: Courtney Cox still needs ex David Arquette by her side: Report

Courtney Cox and her former husband David Arquette seemingly share an unbreakable bond.

According to the latest findings of In Touch, the Friends veteran insisted on bringing her former partner to the Scream franchise.

The reason for this move was that she believed him to play a pivotal role in setting the comedic tone of the project.

Dishing more details, a source shared, “Rebuilding the Scream franchise from the ground up has been a huge part of Courteney’s life for the last year after the original plans for the seventh film imploded and the stars and director left the project.”

“Courteney has helped turn the re-imagined movie into a once-in-a-lifetime reunion of the classic 1996 original, bringing back Matthew Lillard and even her ex-husband David into the cast, despite the fact that their characters had been definitively killed off in previous installments,” they continued.

“Of course, Courteney and David still have a strong friendship,” they remarked.

“She needs him by her side to make the special tone and comedy of the Scream franchise work,” the spy confided.

“Especially now that the original ensemble is going to be back at the center of the story. As for how David comes back in the story, that’s been up to original Scream creator Kevin Williamson, who Courteney also personally pressed back into service to work on these movies,” they concluded.