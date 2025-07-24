Miley Cyrus unveils something special for her fans

Miley Cyrus celebrates her journey with new release

Miley Cyrus is letting fans around the world experience a once-in-a-lifetime performance with the release of her new concert film, Billions Club Live With Miley Cyrus.

The film, which premiered on Spotify on Wednesday, July 23, captures an exclusive 30-minute show the pop icon performed at Maxim’s de Paris last month for a select group of her most dedicated Spotify listeners.

According to Billboard, “Tonight we’re celebrating the Billions Club,” Cyrus told the small crowd.

“That’s something I’m very proud to be a part of. Without each of you, the billion doesn’t even exist. That’s how important and crucial you are to the success in my life, the confidence and the goals that I’ve achieved because of you and your support,” she added.

The release comes after the Cyrus’ latest album, Something Beautiful, which debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 in June.

The Paris show holds special importance for fans, as the Grammy-winning star has stepped away from traditional touring.

Speaking with Good Morning America earlier this month, Cyrus explained, “I do have the physical ability, and I have the opportunities to tour. I wish I had the desire, but I don’t … It’s really hard to maintain sobriety when you’re on the road, which is a really important pillar of stability in my life.”

She added, “You have so many thousands of people screaming at you, so dopamine, you’re feeling a lot of love, and then you totally crash at the end of the show. You start thinking that one person loving you’s not enough, it needs to be 10,000, it needs to be 80,000.”