 
Geo News

Miley Cyrus unveils something special for her fans

Miley Cyrus brings her exclusive Paris concert to audiences and fans around the globe

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

July 24, 2025

Miley Cyrus celebrates her journey with new release
Miley Cyrus celebrates her journey with new release

Miley Cyrus is letting fans around the world experience a once-in-a-lifetime performance with the release of her new concert film, Billions Club Live With Miley Cyrus.

The film, which premiered on Spotify on Wednesday, July 23, captures an exclusive 30-minute show the pop icon performed at Maxim’s de Paris last month for a select group of her most dedicated Spotify listeners.

According to Billboard, “Tonight we’re celebrating the Billions Club,” Cyrus told the small crowd.

“That’s something I’m very proud to be a part of. Without each of you, the billion doesn’t even exist. That’s how important and crucial you are to the success in my life, the confidence and the goals that I’ve achieved because of you and your support,” she added.

The release comes after the Cyrus’ latest album, Something Beautiful, which debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 in June.

The Paris show holds special importance for fans, as the Grammy-winning star has stepped away from traditional touring.

Speaking with Good Morning America earlier this month, Cyrus explained, “I do have the physical ability, and I have the opportunities to tour. I wish I had the desire, but I don’t … It’s really hard to maintain sobriety when you’re on the road, which is a really important pillar of stability in my life.”

She added, “You have so many thousands of people screaming at you, so dopamine, you’re feeling a lot of love, and then you totally crash at the end of the show. You start thinking that one person loving you’s not enough, it needs to be 10,000, it needs to be 80,000.”

Paris Hilton's reaction to her mom's budget blazer reveal
Paris Hilton's reaction to her mom's budget blazer reveal
Liam Payne's sister pens touching tribute on ‘One Direction' major milestone
Liam Payne's sister pens touching tribute on ‘One Direction' major milestone
Ozzy Osbourne battled declining health for years before death
Ozzy Osbourne battled declining health for years before death
Malcolm-Jamal Warner's daughter was with him in water during tragic drowning
Malcolm-Jamal Warner's daughter was with him in water during tragic drowning
Jenna Ortega speaks out about her public image
Jenna Ortega speaks out about her public image
'Euphoria' ropes in Hans Zimmer for season 3 score
'Euphoria' ropes in Hans Zimmer for season 3 score
Khloe Kardashian reveals this 'insane' habit before going on trips
Khloe Kardashian reveals this 'insane' habit before going on trips
'South Park' creators ink major deal with Paramount
'South Park' creators ink major deal with Paramount