Glen Powell's true feelings revealed as Sydney Sweeney romance rumors stir

Glen Powell's feelings revealed as Sydney Sweeney romance rumors stir

Glen Powell “wants to hide” as rumors of his romance with Sydney Sweeney heat up.

The Anyone But You stars have been surrounding by romance rumors after Sweeney called off her wedding to Jonathan Davino.

Powell, who recently attended the CinemaCon 2025 event in Las Vegas, dodged the questions about his relationship with the actress.

However, the body language expert revealed to The Mirror that romance speculations are still at the forefront of his mind.

"Glen Powell's body language here suggests a state of affected nonchalance, as though he is trying a little too hard to look relaxed and disassociated from any romance rumors but not quite pulling off an authentic dismissal or ignore of them,” Judi James told the outlet.

"The hand wedged permanently in one pocket is the clue he's trying to affect a look of manly, suave charm,” she continued.

"It's a gesture that works in some pics but which begins to appear a little contrived and awkward in others. The hand looks shoved deep into the pocket without the thumb showing, which would be more of a normal red-carpet pose, and the mixed messages create a look somewhere between peacocking (with that proud, rather knowing smile) and a subliminal desire to hide,” added body expert.

For those unversed, rumors of Powell and Sweeney’s romance heated up after the 27-year-old actress was photographed attending the wedding of the actor’s sister.