 
Geo News

Glen Powell's true feelings revealed as Sydney Sweeney romance rumors stir

Sydney Sweeney was recently spotted attending the wedding of Glen Powell's sister

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 04, 2025

Glen Powells feelings revealed as Sydney Sweeney romance rumors stir
Glen Powell's feelings revealed as Sydney Sweeney romance rumors stir

Glen Powell “wants to hide” as rumors of his romance with Sydney Sweeney heat up.

The Anyone But You stars have been surrounding by romance rumors after Sweeney called off her wedding to Jonathan Davino.

Powell, who recently attended the CinemaCon 2025 event in Las Vegas, dodged the questions about his relationship with the actress. 

However, the body language expert revealed to The Mirror that romance speculations are still at the forefront of his mind.

"Glen Powell's body language here suggests a state of affected nonchalance, as though he is trying a little too hard to look relaxed and disassociated from any romance rumors but not quite pulling off an authentic dismissal or ignore of them,” Judi James told the outlet.

"The hand wedged permanently in one pocket is the clue he's trying to affect a look of manly, suave charm,” she continued.

"It's a gesture that works in some pics but which begins to appear a little contrived and awkward in others. The hand looks shoved deep into the pocket without the thumb showing, which would be more of a normal red-carpet pose, and the mixed messages create a look somewhere between peacocking (with that proud, rather knowing smile) and a subliminal desire to hide,” added body expert.

For those unversed, rumors of Powell and Sweeney’s romance heated up after the 27-year-old actress was photographed attending the wedding of the actor’s sister.

Lily James reveals fashion secret
Lily James reveals fashion secret
Kim Kardashian, Beyonce trying to help Kanye West: Report
Kim Kardashian, Beyonce trying to help Kanye West: Report
Kardashian clan 'afraid' as Kanye West prepares to unveil 'dossier of dirt'
Kardashian clan 'afraid' as Kanye West prepares to unveil 'dossier of dirt'
Ana de Armas shockingly reveals most hard part of filming 'Ballerina'
Ana de Armas shockingly reveals most hard part of filming 'Ballerina'
Tom Hanks' daughter recalls emotional abuse after parents' split
Tom Hanks' daughter recalls emotional abuse after parents' split
King Charles' stance on media and their ‘blank check' comes to light
King Charles' stance on media and their ‘blank check' comes to light
Real reason why Sydney Sweeney, Glen Powell want to hide relationship status revealed
Real reason why Sydney Sweeney, Glen Powell want to hide relationship status revealed
Jennifer Lopez shines at Broadway's 'Good Night, and Good Luck' opening
Jennifer Lopez shines at Broadway's 'Good Night, and Good Luck' opening