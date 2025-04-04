 
Lucas Bravo breaks silence on romance with Shailene Woodley

'Ticket to Paradise' star's unexpected revelation about his relationship with Shailene Woodley comes to light

Lifestyle News Desk
April 04, 2025

Lucas Bravo recently got candid and opened up about his romance with Shailene Woodley.

Conversing with PEOPLE at the opening night of Broadway's Good Night, and Good Luck on Thursday, April 3, the 37-year-old French actor gave a comment about his new romance with Shailene Woodley.

He went to the event, which was at the Winter Garden Theatre in New York City, with Glamour editor-in-chief Samantha Barry.

Expressing his feelings, Bravo articulated, “Yeah, I'm really happy.”

Notably, the Emily in Paris star’s comments about Woodley come after they were seen walking together in Paris last month.

Both actors were seen showing affection in Paris on March 23, as Bravo wrapped his arm around the Big Little Lies actress while she held his hand.

They also pictured holding hands while crossing the street and wore green sweaters, with Bravo in a brown puffer jacket and Woodley in a long black trench coat.

Before concluding, it is pertinent to mention that the White Bird in a Blizzard star was previously spotted having dinner with a mystery man at the White Horse Tavern in New York City's West Village in August 2024.

