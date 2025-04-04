Pierce Brosnan spills the tea on next James Bond

Pierce Brosnan, who once embodied the suave secret agent, opened up about casting Aaron Taylor-Johnson as the next 007.

Conversing with Yahoo Entertainment, when the 71-year-old Irish actor and film producer was asked about rumours of Aaron's inclusion in the 007 franchise as James Bond, he praised the 34-year-old actor whom he previously collaborated with on the 2009 drama film The Greatest.

Pierce said, “I think he would be very good. I cast him in one of the movies I made a long time ago called The Greatest, actually, and he played ‘the greatest.'"

“This young man came on the set and took the space, filled the space with passion and energy. So yeah, I think if he wished it, wanted it and got it, he would be great,” the Black Adam star added, speaking highly of Aaron.

For the unversed, in The Greatest, the movie directed by Shana Feste, Pierce and Susan Sarandon depicted the roles of Allen and Grace Brewer, respectively.

While Aaron played the role of their son, Bennett, who dies in a car crash, months later, their late son’s girlfriend, Rose, played by Carey Mulligan, visits them, as she is pregnant with his baby.

Before concluding, it is noteworthy to mention that Amazon MGM’s Courtenay Valenti and Sue Kroll also spoke at CinemaCon on Friday and revealed that Amy Pascal and David Heyman would produce the next movie in the franchise.

They called them “filmmaking legends” and stated that they are now in London working on the film.