Prince Harry underemployment's getting bad as Meghan support dwindles

Prince Harry’s overwhelming feelings ever the drought in his finances occurred, has been brought out into the open by insiders.

The insider in question spoke to RadarOnline about the entire thing and explained, “Harry is utterly and heartbroken about how his life is panning out. He just doesn't have enough to fill his days. He's woefully under-employed.”

Whereas “Meghan is very busy at the moment with her shows, lifestyle brand and podcasts and Harry, by stark contrast, is a like lonely soul hanging onto the coattails of his wife.”

“He really needs to find a project he can sink his teeth into for the sake of himself and for the sake of his marriage.” Because “things are not going very well for Harry at the moment and he needs a change of fortunes and quickly.”

“The odd cameo part in Meghan's TV show on Netflix is hardly the role for a once senior member of the British Royal Family” all while “his princely offerings of polo fundraisers and diplomatic glad-handing already feel a little dated.”

“Recent successful trips to Nigeria and Colombia suggest that the duke has the connections to find new ways forward, but Meghan’s presence as a woman of colour on both those tours was transformative. However, these days, the duchess has considerably less time on her hands to lend her husband a helping hand.”

“Indeed, Meghan’s extraordinary professional resilience only serves to further highlight her Harry’s current lost-boy status,” they also added before signing off.