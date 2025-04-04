Here's why Prince William picks Brazil for Earthshot 2025

Prince William, the Prince of Wales has announced that the Earthshot Prize will be held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil this year.

This marks the first time the ceremony, which is sheduled for November, will be held in Brazzil.

In a video shared on Instagram, William expressed his excitement about the event, saying, "I am pleased to announce we're going to be in Brazil in 2025. I think Brazil really epitomized where the prize needs to land. The culture of Brazil the fact that we've got COP30 there."

Moreover, later the official Instagram handle of Earthshot Prize shared a post revealing the real reason why the prestigious event will be held in Brazil.

The post, which William also shared on his Instagram Stories, revealed, "Every year, the Prize travels to a new country to explore and spotlight innovations around the world. Here's why we're excited to be heading to Brazil this year..."

Highlighting the growing importance of Brazil’s contributions to climate action, the next slide read, "As the world's most biologically diverse country, Brazil plays a critical role in global efforts to protect and restore precious natural ecosystems.”

"This year, The Earthshot Prize is reviewing 232 unique solutions head quartered in Brazil and the rest of South America, which is more than double the number from 2024,” it further revealed.