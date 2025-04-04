Elizabeth Olsen shares unfiltered opinion on Marvel movies

Marvel movies aren’t the type of movies Elizabeth Olsen usually enjoys watching.

Olsen, who played Scarlet Witch in several Marvel movies from 2014 to 2019, says Marvel movies aren’t aligned well with he personal taste in filmmaking.

During a recent appearance on NPR’s Wild Card with Rachel Martin podcast, the Avengers: Endgame star said, “I think I haven’t always successfully made choices in my work that are aligned with my personal taste and that is something I feel like I’m still trying to prove when I meet people.”

“Especially if it’s a work-type meeting and be able to express my personal taste in films and literature, and so I still think I have that to prove,” she explained.

Olsen, 36, continued, “Because I have spent so many years doing Marvel that I feel like all the other jobs I have to do have to really reflect my personal taste because as much as I love being a part of this world — and I’m proud of what I’ve been able to do with the character — it’s not really the art that I consume. Which I have been very honest about.”

“I thought they were such great Greek-type scale stories that reflected politics, culture in a really lovely way,” Olsen said of her reasoning behind joining Marvel. “And so I felt really proud to jump into it. And then, within the last 10 years, it’s taken on this narrative of like, it’s like a hot take, whether an actor says they want to, they would never do a Marvel movie or not.”

Olsen first played the Scarlet Witch in the post-credits scene of 2014’s Captain America: The Winter Soldier, which was followed by a supporting role in 2015’s Avengers: Age of Ultron. She reprised the character in Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and WandaVision.