Sean 'Diddy' Combs slammed with new charges

Rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs faces two new criminal charges a month before his May trial

Lifestyle News Desk
April 05, 2025

Sean 'Diddy' Combs has been accused of sex trafficking and engaging in prostitution in a new case.

The recent accusations were made public on Friday, claiming Combs recruited, transported, and forced this victim to engage in sex acts and prostitution from 2021 to 2024.

The Bad Boy Records founder, 55, pleaded not guilty to the allegations in the Manhattan court, where his legal team argued that the charges were based on consensual activities "not coercion."

"These are not new allegations or new accusers," Mr Combs's legal team told CBS News. "These are the same individuals, former long-term girlfriends, who were involved in consensual relationships. This was their private sex life, defined by consent, not coercion."

The new claims come a month ahead of the music mogul's May 5 trial following federal charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and providing transportation for prostitution.

The rapper is also facing several civil lawsuits against him, with several men and women accusing him of sexual assault.

Combs is currently being held pretrial in a Brooklyn detention centre.

