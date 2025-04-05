Brandon Sklenar hints at emotional ending head of '1923' season 2 finale

Brandon Sklenar teased an emotional, “insane” finale for 1923 as season 2 nears release.

As the finale of the Yellowstone prequel series, in which Sklenar plays Spencer Dutton, is all set to release on April 6, the 34-year-old actor said that with nearly a two-hour runtime, it is going to be "an insane" ending.

"I mean, I couldn't even prep it because it would just make me so emotional reading it," he told the outlet. "Even thinking about it, I get emotional."

Calling the finale an "eater, for sure," Sklenkar confidently said that fans "definitely won't be disappointed."

He didn’t doubt it would be good, but he praised the story as being even better than he expected.

"I knew it was going to be good, but I was like, this is on a level for sure. They tap into something."

Sklenkar revealed that they had a script reading six months before the filming and that keeping "everything" under wraps was hard.

"I keep saying it. My friends are always telling me to shut up," he noted. "It was very difficult to not talk to my friends about it, just, like, 'This scene's so cool.' They're fans, they want to see it and they don't want me to spill everything, but I'm terrible with it."