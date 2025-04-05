Guy Fieri pays tribute to late chef Carl Ruiz on birthday anniversary

Guy Fieri is remembering his longtime friend and beloved chef Carl Ruiz.

The Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives host paid a tribute to the former star chef on Friday, marking what would have been his 50th birthday.

“Happy 50th birthday to my brother/friend/chef Carl ‘The Cuban’ Ruiz,” reads the caption, accompanied by three photos of Ruiz. “Miss you my brutha RIP.”

The first photo was a Time magazine Person of the Year cover featuring Ruiz while next up was a throwback photo of Fieri, his son, Ryder, 19, when he was much younger, and Ruiz holding a birthday cake for Carl in a grocery store.

Fieri also included a snap of Ruiz riding a metal bull.

At the time of Ruiz's death, who died at age 44 in 2019, Fieri bade him farewell in a lengthy note.

“I’m heartbroken that my friend chef Carl Ruiz is gone,” Fieri wrote on Instagram at the time.

“I have no words to describe what a great friend he was to me and my family. His ability to make me laugh and smile under any circumstances was only outshined by his talent as a chef.”

His heartfelt caption continued, “Over the years, I’ve met a lot of great people but a friend like Carl is one in a hundred million. Carl ’The Cuban’ Ruiz will forever live on in my heart and in those of all who loved him.”

A month after his death, a spokesperson from the Maryland Department of Health confirmed to TMZ that the Food Network star died from atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.