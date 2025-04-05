 
Guy Fieri pays tribute to late chef Carl Ruiz on birthday anniversary

Carl Ruiz died in 2019 from atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease

April 05, 2025

Guy Fieri is remembering his longtime friend and beloved chef Carl Ruiz.

The Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives host paid a tribute to the former star chef on Friday, marking what would have been his 50th birthday.

“Happy 50th birthday to my brother/friend/chef Carl ‘The Cuban’ Ruiz,” reads the caption, accompanied by three photos of Ruiz. “Miss you my brutha RIP.”

The first photo was a Time magazine Person of the Year cover featuring Ruiz while next up was a throwback photo of Fieri, his son, Ryder, 19, when he was much younger, and Ruiz holding a birthday cake for Carl in a grocery store.

Fieri also included a snap of Ruiz riding a metal bull.

At the time of Ruiz's death, who died at age 44 in 2019, Fieri bade him farewell in a lengthy note.

“I’m heartbroken that my friend chef Carl Ruiz is gone,” Fieri wrote on Instagram at the time.

“I have no words to describe what a great friend he was to me and my family. His ability to make me laugh and smile under any circumstances was only outshined by his talent as a chef.”

His heartfelt caption continued, “Over the years, I’ve met a lot of great people but a friend like Carl is one in a hundred million. Carl ’The Cuban’ Ruiz will forever live on in my heart and in those of all who loved him.”

A month after his death, a spokesperson from the Maryland Department of Health confirmed to TMZ that the Food Network star died from atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease. 

