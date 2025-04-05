King Charles finally reacts as monarch dragged into Prince Andrew's spy case

King Charles has reacted after the monarch was dragged into his brother Prince Andrew's spy case.

According to royal expert Matt Wilkinson, in newly released court files Prince Andrew’s advisor Dominic Hampshire alleges he and the duke were smuggled into Windsor Castle for two meetings with the King where potential dealings with Yang Tengbo were discussed.

The senior adviser to Prince Andrew has claimed in a witness statement that King Charles was aware of an investment fund linked to Yang Tengbo.

Dominic Hampshire provided the witness statement to an immigration tribunal.

According to the GB New, the document states: "I have had two meetings with the Duke and His Majesty to discuss what the Duke can do moving forwards in a way that is acceptable to His Majesty."

Hampshire further said, "the Eurasia Fund and Aidan Heavey were discussed on both occasions with His Majesty. For both these meetings with His Majesty, despite less media interest in the Duke, we took all precautions to get in and out of Windsor Castle without being seen."

Reacting to the allegations, King Charles spokesperson strongly denied these claims saying "While His Majesty met with The Duke and his adviser to hear outline proposals for independent funding over the past year, the individual known as H6 was not mentioned at any time or in any way as part of these discussions."



