Selena Gomez prepares for special day with close pal Taylor Swift

Selena Gomez posts pre-birthday post, remembering close pal Taylor Swift

Selena Gomez is all set to celebrate her 33rd birthday as she shares a reflective note on the most "beautiful year" of her life.

The Calm Down singer took to her Instagram account on Sunday, July 20, to share a detailed tribute reminiscing over last year as she is about to ring in 33 birthday.

In the candid post, Gomez penned down a sweet tribute along with several snaps with fiancé Benny Blanco, BFF Taylor Swift, and other close pals.

"As I prepare to celebrate my 33rd birthday, I can’t help but reflect on the incredible journey that has brought me here. This past year has truly been the most beautiful year of my life, and I owe so much of that to all of you," she began.

Gomez went on to express her gratitude to her closest friends, writing, "Thank you for your unwavering love and kindness. Whether you cheered me on from the sidelines, shared in my highs and lows, or simply offered a listening ear, you have made this year unforgettable. I am extremely humbled and insanely appreciative of all your love."

"As I step into this new year, I’m filled with excitement and hope for what’s to come. I look forward to sharing more moments with all of you, creating new memories, and continuing this beautiful journey together," she continued.

The Only Murders in the Building star concluded her post with, "MADLY LOVE YOU ALL."