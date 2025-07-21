Derek Jeter makes hilarious confession about 'Seinfeld' cameo

Photo: Derek Jeter reveals what stood out for him about 'Seinfeld' cameo

Derek Jeter’s recently made a hilarious admission about his Seinfeld cameo.

Speaking to PEOPLE Magazine, the Hall of Famer looked back on his 1996 guest appearance in the sitcom’s Season 8 episode “The Abstinence.”

While his cameo may have been considered iconic now, the Yankees legend admitted that his network TV debut did not exactly go off without a hitch.

Revealing that he actually needed a redo after dropping a not-so-TV-friendly reaction on set, Derek said, “It was me and Bernie [Williams] and George Costanza, but we flew out to film it in L.A.”

He went on to recall, “And I remember they were telling us to react to George hitting the home run.”

The scene, which reportedly saw Jason Alexander’s George impressing Yankees players with his unexpected swing, required some disbelief from the pros.

Recalling his gut reaction, he admitted, “I mouth, ‘Jesus Christ.’”

The actor also noted, “And they were like, ‘No, no, no, no, no. We got to do it over. You can’t say that, that’s the thing.’”

Though it may have been a minor slip, Derek still remembered it clearly and concluded, “I just felt like I made a big mistake. I think that’s what stood out for me.”