Ellen DeGeneres slams Trump-era in new statement

Ellen DeGeneres takes aim at Donald Trump in first UK appearance

Ellen DeGeneres says her decision to leave the US was rooted in the re-election of President Donald Trump.

The US TV star and comedian, 67, made her first public appearance on Sunday since moving to England.

Speaking to a crowd at an event in Cheltenham, Gloucestershire, the former daytime talk show host shared that life "is just better" in the UK.

“We originally planned to spend just a few months a year here,” DeGeneres told the audience of their move across the Atlantic.

“We bought what we thought would be a part-time house. But we arrived the day before the 2024 election and woke up to a flood of texts with crying emojis. I knew then—he got in. And we just said, ‘We're staying here.’”

She also reflected on the rising threats to LGBTQ+ rights in the US, revealing that she and wife Portia de Rossi—whom she married in 2008—are considering renewing their vows in the UK, a country she described as "kinder" and “less scary.”

She also addressed the backlash she faced towards the end of her hosting career following 19 seasons of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

“I can be very blunt,” she admitted, but dismissed the most damning headlines as “clickbait.”