Amanda Holden reveals major update about kids career

Amanda Holden reflects on daughters entering fashion world

Amanda Holden, known for Britain’s Got Talent, has two daughters, Lexi (19) and Hollie (13), and the latter has entered the world of fashion.



She will be joining her older sister, who is already signed with Storm Models, to walk in London Fashion Week for the first time this year.

In a chat with MailOnline, Amanda said her youngest daughter had “no idea” that she had bagged her first modelling gig.

“Lexi's good, she's sort of dipped her toe in and she's done a couple of photoshoots. She is loving university as well but what she doesn't like doing is taking time off, so I think she'll work it out but it's something she's enjoying," she said.

The radio presenter added, "She's doing London Fashion Week again in September and we've actually just heard that Hollie is going to be doing it as well."

She continued, "It's definitely something I think Hollie is going to enjoy she's going to die when I tell her she's doing London Fashion Week this year."

"I literally just heard she got it and she’s gone for the week with my mum in Cornwall so I'll have to ring her after," the celebrity added.

Given her daughters' entering the fashion world, she joked, "With both girls doing it, I do feel like Kris Jenner now. We need our own reality show. Oh my god, yeah here we go, I could see that."

Amanda shares Lexi and Hollie with her husband Chris Hughes, with whom she got married in 2008.