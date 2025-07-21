Morgan Wallen reacts to viral Coldplay couple

Morgan Wallen pokes fun at viral Coldplay couple in concert

A “Kiss Cam” moment during a recent Coldplay concert has gone viral, featuring the CEO and head of human resources of tech firm Astronomer, and Morgan Wallen has added his part.



In his latest concert at the State Farm Arena in Glendale, the musician poked fun at the viral moment, saying, “Anybody in here with their side chick or whatever, I think you're safe here," he can be heard saying in a video posted to TikTok taken by a concertgoer. "I don't condone cheating anymore."

Since the appearance of Andy Bryon, the CEO, and Kristin Cabot, the head of HR, on the “Kiss Cam” at a Coldplay concert at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, they have landed in hot water, with some alleging they are having an affair, prompting their company to issue a statement.

"Astronomer is committed to the values and culture that have guided us since our founding. Our leaders are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability," the firm said.

"The Board of Directors has initiated a formal investigation into this matter, and we will have additional details to share very shortly."

Following this, Astronomer shared that Andy resigned from the company. "Andy Byron has tendered his resignation, and the Board of Directors has accepted," the tech firm said on X.

“The Board will begin a search for our next Chief Executive as Cofounder and Chief Product Officer Pete DeJoy continues to serve as interim CEO," the post concluded.