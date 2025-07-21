Christie Brinkley opens up about most heartbreaking moment of her life

Christie Brinkley gets emotional while recording her memoir audiobook

Christie Brinkley revealed how emotional it was to look back at life as she voiced the audiobook of her memoir, Uptown Girl.

In a recent chat with Social Life Magazine, the 71-year-old model shared that reading out loud the most personal events of her life made her feel like crying.

“There were parts where I thought, ‘Please don’t cry.' I tried to keep [my voice] level, but [the publisher] let me be. Let my voice crack. Let it show," she told the outlet.

Brinkley's biography chronicles her difficult childhood, four marriages, and some moments when her life was in danger, among which the hardest memory to say out loud from the audiobook was catching her former husband Peter Cook cheating on her.

Recalling the heartbreaking momemt, she said that an unknown man showed up to her just a few moments before she was about to give a speech at Southampton High School and asked, "Excuse me. I need to tell you that arrogant husband of yours has been having an affair with my teenage daughter."

"I knew from Peter’s face that he was guilty, and in that moment, I thought I was going to pass out onstage, in front of hundreds of people," she looked back.